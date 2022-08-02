AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 Next Week

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to be held on Monday, August 8th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".

Performers scheduled for the 156th edition of the series are Delphi Borich (Standby for the roles of Little Red Ridinghood, Lucinda, Florinda and Rapunzel in the Broadway revival of Into The Woods), Cameron Johnson (Standby for the roles of Baker, Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Jack, Milky White and Steward in the Broadway revival of Into The Woods), Ethan Lafazan (Understudy for the role of Winthrop Paroo in the Broadway revival of The Music Man), Martin Landry (Standby for the roles of Dr. Ducharme/Rapskullio/Dad) in the Off-Broadway production of Between the Lines), Jay McKenzie (Understudy for the role of Washington Henry in the Broadway production of Paradise Square), Diana Phelan (Standby for the roles of Cinderella, Lucinda, Cinderella's Stepmother,Rapunzel, Florinda and Little Red Ridinghood in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods) and Tiffany Renee Thompson (Standby for the roles of Chiffon, Crystal, Ronette and Voice of Audrey II in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors).

Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz .