Janice McCune to Return to Don't Tell Mama With LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT

This Winter, Janice McCune will reprise her solo cabaret debut Let's Start Tomorrow Tonight! at Don't Tell Mama on Sunday, January 25 and Tuesday, February 3. The performances will feature the songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Stephen Sondheim, Rod Temperton and more!

The musical director and pianist is John Fischer, with Chris Bonner on bass, Zachary Eldridge on drums, and Lennie Watts serving as director.

Music has a way of pointing us in the right direction — if we're willing to listen. In encore performances of her solo cabaret debut, Janice McCune shares the songs that have nudged, challenged, and encouraged her along the way. With warmth and wit, she explores the magic of letting music be her guide. With musical director John Fischer on piano, Chris Bonner on bass, and Zachary Eldridge on drums, Let's Start Tomorrow Tonight! features songs of Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Stephen Sondheim, Rod Temperton and more! Directed by Lennie Watts. Let's Start Tomorrow Tonight! premiered on April 24 at Don't Tell Mama, followed by performances on April 29 and May 3.

Janice McCune was born to sing! In her early years in Connecticut, McCune went from church and school choirs to community musical theater and weekly jazz jams. In NYC, from 2007-2017, she performed in group shows at Don't Tell Mama and The Duplex via Helen Baldassare's Cabaret Performance Workshop. In 2018, she was a finalist in the 5th Annual Tomatoes Got Talent at Triad Theater, produced by The Three Tomatoes, a digital lifestyle magazine for “women who aren't kids.” In 2022, she was a Cabaret Fellow at Eugene O'Neill Theater Center and began performing with Singnasium's Cab Lab. In addition to multiple group shows in NYC, McCune has performed at The Buttonwood Tree in Middletown, CT, with the Dave Sergio Jazz Trio, and at Act2PV in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with the Fiesta De Cabaret Workshop. Following the debut of Let's Start Tomorrow Tonight!, in Spring 2025, Janice was a contestant in Mama's Next Big Act contest at Don't Tell Mama and made it through week 7 of the 8 week contest. Most recently she performed in the entertainment line-up of Singnasium's 2025 Gala.