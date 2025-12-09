Photos: See Highlights of Gabrielle Stravelli December 6th at Birdland

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Saturday December 6th, singer Gabrielle Stravelli kicked off a new run of shows at Birdland Jazz Club in Midtown. The shows continue on December 13 and 20 at 5:30 All three shows feature a wonderful trio with Pat O'Leary on bass and a lineup of pianists. The December 6th show featured Josh Richman, December 13 will feature Adam Birnbaum and December 20th will feature Art Hirahara, plus saxophonist Tim Armacost.

Stravelli combines a tremendous swing feel with a gift for lyric interpretation, leading to a richly varied career defined by highly individual choices and a genuine connection with audiences. In the last year Gabrielle made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops Orchestra and released her fifth album, "Beautiful Moons Ago."

She regularly leads her quartet in performances at the country's finest jazz clubs & performing arts centers and has headlined domestic & international jazz festivals including the 2024 & 2023 Delaware Water Gap COTA Festival, 2023 Cape Cod Jazz Festival, 2023 Cayman Arts Festival, 2024, ‘21 & ’18 WBGO Jazz on the Mountain Festival, 2019 Providencia Jazz Festival in Chile and the 2016 Eleuthera Jazz Festival, Bahamas.

Gabrielle has collaborated with world-renowned jazz pianist Fred Hersch three times, premiering his song cycle "Rooms of Light", filming an online masterclass for openstudio.com and most recently recording a new song cycle to be released this month. She toured the U.S. premiering "Abyssinian" with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and as a U.S. State Department "Jazz Ambassador" since 2015, she has performed and taught throughout Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South America.

Learn more about the singer at www.gabriellestravelli.com

Tickets to the remaining performances on December 13 and 20 are available on Birdland’s website here.

Below, see photos from December 6th snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.