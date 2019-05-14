Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAMÂ… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, May 25, 2019

STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, MAY 25:(Check Local Listings)

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Tubbs" - Brandon rescues a dachshund mix that never stops wagging his tail. This cute habit could be the secret to making Tubbs a rock star on the drums in a ukulele band that performs at veterans' hospitals. (New)

DR. CHRIS PET VET

"The Gang's All Here" - After a powerful snake named Hank the Tank bites his own tail and poisons himself, Chris rushes to the local reptile park to help. Then, Andrew meets Tora, a young pup with a broken leg, and tries to put the pieces back together. Also, Lisa gives a newly adopted puppy a comprehensive first exam. (New)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"Algae Food Tubes" - Host Mo Rocca shows us saving homes from floods with an inner-tube like system; the inventor of the Pop Sockets handle for your phone; the new food made from pond scum; and when U.S. automakers became wartime plane makers. (New)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"Eat, Drink and Be Murray" - A baby mink named Murray requires regular feedings at Hope's home, and the Rehab welcomes an influx of FOX pups! (New)

TAILS OF VALOR

"From Swine to Fine" - A miniature pot-bellied pig gives a little boy the confidence and comfort he needs to make friends and to be himself. Then, a poodle is the eyes and right hand for his vision-impaired handler. (OAD 2/09/19)

THE INSPECTORS

"Stick to the Script" - In this look back on season four, Erica-Marie Sanchez (Veronica Ruiz) guides us through an episode when Amanda and Mitch were on the case after a toxic sticker ended up in the hands of a young girl. (New)

