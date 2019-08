Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, August 24, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, August 24, 2019:READY, SET, PET116 - Ready for ResponsibilityTwo moms decide their daughters are ready for the responsibility of a dog, but will they be able to agree on the right breed?THE WILDLIFE DOCS521 - Saving Wild Rhinos in South AfricaDr. Mike joins forces with a South African Wildlife Vet as they work to keep the white rhino population healthy. Plus, meet dedicated conservationists, including a young boy, who are doing their part to help save the iconic black rhino from extinction.THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL221 - Standing-Seam Roof, Lightning RodsKevin and Roger dig the Essex clamming scene out on the flats, with expert clammer Shep Means. Norm drives up to the project house to find the infrastructure work (finally) settling down outside and reminds us that we're designing for one-level living. Inside, on the day before spray foam insulation, he reviews the floor plan while Richard provides an update on rough plumbing and ductwork progress.WELCOME HOME121 - From Homelessness to HomeOWNersMarcay and Christopher lived in separate states, and both battled addiction and homelessness. However, they eventually landed in the same shelter and fell in love. Now sober, working and enrolled in school, they are the proud parents of two kids. They have the ultimate turnaround; and by scraping what they could, they have purchased a townhome together but have nothing extra to try to furnish the place. Treger and Rob can't wait to give this family the designed home that this hard-working family has earned.CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES104 - Animal in Need, A Friend IndeedA women dedicated to helping dogs with special needs; A program to save and rehabilitate African penguins, The many reasons we love our furry friends; Finding forever homes for dogs.DID I MENTION INVENTION?116 - Digital Camera InventorHost Alie Ward shows us: The man who invented the digital camera. How facial recognition is helping shopping. Solar Roads to power our world. And, the advice from our past inventors.8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTIONRATING - TVG, 13-16