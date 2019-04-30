Scoop: Upcoming May Episodes of WARRIOR on Cinemax

WARRIOR is produced for CineMax by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions and Bruce Lee Entertainment; created and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper. Justin Lin and Danielle Woodrow executive produce on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment. Shannon Lee executive produces for Bruce Lee Entertainment. Executive produced by Brad Kane and co-executive produced by Richard Sharkey. The pilot was directed and executive produced by Assaf Bernstein.

Episode 5: "The Blood and the Sh*t"

Debut date: FRIDAY, MAY 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Transporting precious cargo via stagecoach through the Sierra Nevada, Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) and Young Jun (Jason Tobin) are forced to spend the night with three strangers at a frontier saloon in the middle of nowhere. THE DETOUR turns perilous when Harlan French (Christiaan Schoombie), a notorious outlaw, shows up with his henchmen, looking for a lucrative payday.

Written by Kenneth Lin; directed by Kevin Tancharoen.

Episode 6: "Chewed Up, Spit Out, and Stepped On"

Debut date: FRIDAY, MAY 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

Tensions escalate between the Hop Wei and Long Zii after an assassination attempt during a boisterous Chinatown parade. Big Bill (Kieran Bew) sets out to pay his debt to Jack Damon (Brendan Murray), leaving Lee (Tom Weston-Jones) to keep watch over Lucy (Emily Child) and the kids. Mayor Blake (Christian McKay) and Deputy Mayor Buckley (Langley Kirkwood) get a mandate from Robert Crestwood (Patrick Baladi), a senator with eyes on the White House.

Written by Evan Endicott & Josh Stoddard; directed by David Petrarca.

Episode 7: "The Tiger and the Fox"

Debut date: FRIDAY, MAY 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) faces a dilemma when Father Jun (Perry Yung) sends Bolo (Rich Ting) to hunt down Long Zii (Henry Yuk) and Mai Ling (Dianne Doan). Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng) recruits a special girl from a whore monger, and takes on a business partner for a land deal. Penny (Joanna Vanderham) is faced with an unsavory choice in order to save her home. Lee's (Tom Weston-Jones) past catches up with him.

Written by Brad Caleb Kane; directed by Lin Oeding.

Episode 8: "They Don't Pay Us Enough to Think"

Debut date: FRIDAY, MAY 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

After a bloodbath on the streets of Chinatown, the Hop Wei and Long Zii consider a novel way to end hostilities. Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng) and her real-estate business partner, Leonard Patterson (Francois Rautenbach), hit a fork in the road in their effort to buy a valuable piece of land. After promising jobs to Leary's Irish workers, Mercer (Graham Hopkins) toasts Crestwood (Patrick Baladi) at a fundraiser, while Penny (Joanna Vanderham) struggles to hold her tongue. Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) warns her brother against waging a battle he may not win.

Written by Evan Endicott & Josh Stoddard; directed by Lin Oeding.

Episode 9: "Chinese Boxing"

Debut date: FRIDAY, MAY 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

Chinatown gathers to witness a "prize fight" between elite warriors from the Hop Wei and Long Zii. Buckley (Langley Kirkwood) plays a bluff in hopes of getting Mercer (Graham Hopkins) to lower his fee. Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) remembers his roots as a fighter, as Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng) warns him of the dangers that await. Bill (Kieran Bew) and Lee (Tom Weston-Jones) question Wang Chao (Hoon Lee) about the recent series of sword killings in San Francisco.

Written by Jonathan Tropper; directed by Loni Peristere.





