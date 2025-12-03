Marlon Wayans & Skye P. Marshall to Unveil Golden Globes Nominees Next Week

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall are set to present the nominees for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes on Monday, December 8, 2025. All 28 categories will be unveiled at 8:15 a.m. ET/5:15 a.m. PT on CBSNews.com, with 11 exclusive categories revealed at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT only on “CBS Mornings.”

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes, the first major award show of the season, will be hosted by acclaimed Golden Globe, GRAMMY and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, and will air on Sunday, January 11, 2026 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director Marlon Wayans and actress, philanthropist, and Air Force veteran Skye P. Marshall will present the nominees across all 28 award categories, including one new category: Best Podcast. This year, all 28 award categories will feature six nominees, with the exception of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which will include eight.

Film categories for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes® include: Best Motion Picture – Drama; Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy; Best Motion Picture – Animated; Cinematic and Box Office Achievement; Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture – Drama; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture – Drama; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture; Best Director – Motion Picture; Best Screenplay – Motion Picture; Best Original Score – Motion Picture; and Best Original Song – Motion Picture.

Television categories for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes include: Best Television Series – Drama; Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy; Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television; Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

As the first major award show to honor podcasting, the newly minted annual Best Podcast category debuting as part of the 83rd Annual Golden Globes will honor the extraordinary and diverse talents in the medium, demonstrating the Golden Globes' commitment to the full spectrum of entertainment, while reflecting today's audiences and consumption behavior around the world.

Previous presenters of THE GOLDEN GLOBES nominations include Alfre Woodard, America Ferrera, Angela Bassett, Anna Kendrick, Cedric “The Entertainer,” Chloë Grace Moretz, Christian Slater, Dakota Fanning, Danai Gurira, Dennis Quaid, Don Cheadle, Garrett Hedlund, George Lopez, Jeremy Piven, Kate Beckinsale, Kristen Bell, Laura Dern, Leslie Mann, Mayan Lopez, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Paula Patton, Peter Krause, Sharon Stone, Snoop Dogg, Susan Kelechi Watson, Terry Crews, Tim Allen, Wilmer Valderrama and more.

The Golden Globes, “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” is the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of film, television, and now podcasting. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host and produce the annual Golden Globes, which has been viewed in more than 185 countries and territories worldwide.