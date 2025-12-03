Video: First Look at Season 6 of David Letterman's MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has unveiled the guests featured in the upcoming season of the Emmy Award-winning series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The sixth season will premiere on December 16 and features conversations with actor, director, and producer Michael B. Jordan, creator sensation and entrepreneur MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), and Emmy and Screen Actors Guild award-winning actor, producer and director Jason Bateman.

Combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has Letterman back in the host’s chair, following a 33-year reign in late night. The critically acclaimed series won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024 and has received seven Emmy nominations in its five seasons.

In 27 episodes across five seasons and three specials, My Next Guest has featured notables including Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, JAY-Z, Robert Downey Jr., Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dave Chappelle, Miley Cyrus, Caitlin Clark, and Billie Eilish.

Executive producers are Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants; Justin Wilkes, Michael Steed, Isabel Richardson, and Yolanda T. Cochran for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment; Producers are Tommy Alter, John Nemeth and Hunter Speese for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment. The series is produced by Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment and Worldwide Pants, Inc.