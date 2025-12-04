Video: INTO THE WOODS At San Francisco Playhouse

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





San Francisco Playhouse is presenting Into the Woods now through January 17, 2026, at 450 Post Street in San Francisco. Check out video highlights of the show.

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, the production is directed by Susi Damilano with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer. Orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick, and the work was originally directed on Broadway by James Lapine.

The musical interlaces the journeys of the Baker and his wife, Cinderella, Jack, and other familiar characters as they pursue wishes that lead them deep into the woods. As their stories intertwine, the narrative examines consequences, community, and the complexities beneath familiar fairy-tale tropes. Known for its blend of humor and emotional depth, Into the Woods remains one of the most enduring works in the Sondheim canon.