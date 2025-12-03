Netflix Unveils STRANGER THINGS Finale Screening Locations- Find Out How to See the Episode in Theaters

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

To celebrate the conclusion of the record-breaking series, Netflix has revealed the full list of cities and theaters participating in fan screenings of the Stranger Things 5 Finale across the US and Canada. The official run time of The Finale will be 2 hours and 5 minutes.

The screenings will take place in over 500 theaters in the U.S. and Canada starting on December 31, 2025 at 5:00pm PT, timed to the finale’s global premiere on Netflix, and run through January 1, 2026. Fans can visit here for the full list of locations and for information on how to RSVP.

Prior to the launch of Stranger Things 5 Volume 1, all four previous seasons made their way to the Top 10, marking the first time a series has had four previous seasons in the Top 10 all at the same time.

Stranger Things 5 will release on Netflix across three premiere dates: Volume 1 is now streaming globally (Episodes 501-504), Volume 2 on December 25 (Episodes 505-507), and The Finale on December 31 (Episode 508). Each volume releases at 5 PM PT. Click here to see release times worldwide.

Season 5 picks up in the fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and a single goal unites our heroes: find and kill Vecna. However, he has vanished, and his whereabouts and plans are unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

The cast includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay).

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 million views globally. The prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which won four Tony Awards, made its Broadway debut this April. Take a behind-the-scenes look at the production, which is currently playing at the Marquis Theatre.

Photo Credit: Netflix