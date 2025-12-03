CHAD POWERS Sports Comedy Series Renewed for Season Two at Hulu

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chad Powers, the Hulu Original comedy series, has been renewed for a second season with Glen Powell returning as the titular character. The series is based on the “Eli’s Places” segment from ESPN and Omaha Productions, where Eli Manning disguised himself in prosthetics to participate in a walk-on tryout at Penn State.

Season one stars Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers, Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia Yeager, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny and Steve Zahn as Coach Jake Hudson.

The first season follows hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday, who, eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising COLLEGE FOOTBALL career, he attempts to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers, a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish. The show is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and on Disney+ internationally.

The half-hour comedy hails from co-creators Glen Powell and Michael Waldron. Season one executive producers include Glen Powell, Michael Waldron, Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, Burke Magnus, Brian Lockhart, Kati Fernandez, Adam Fasullo, Luvh Rakhe, and Tony Yacenda. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Watch the Season 1 trailer below:

Photo Credit: Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr