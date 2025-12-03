Photos: First Look at Apple's YOUR FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has revealed first-look images and the season two premiere date for the Jon Hamm-led drama “Your Friends & Neighbors.” From creator Jonathan Tropper, the 10-episode sophomore season will make its debut on Apple TV on Friday, April 3, 2026, followed by one new episode weekly through Friday, June 5, 2026.

In season two, Andrew Cooper doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk.

In the new season, Emmy Award-nominee James Marsden joins the cast, alongside returning stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Tony Award-winner Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Your Friends & Neighbors is created by bestselling author Tropper, who serves as showrunner, director and executive producer for Tropper Ink under his overall deal with Apple TV. In addition to starring, Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel, Craig Gillespie, Jamie Rosengard, Lori Keith Douglas and Stephanie Laing, who directs six episodes.

Photo Credit: Apple