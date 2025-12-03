Video: Amanda Seyfried & Daniel Blumberg Perform 'Clothed By The Sun' From THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE





A new video is spotlighting a live performance of "Clothed by the Sun,” an original song from The Testament of Ann Lee. The song, featured in the upcoming film, features music and lyrics by composer Daniel Blumberg, with vocals by Amanda Seyfried. The actress leads the movie as Mother Ann Lee, the founding leader of the Shaker Movement. Watch the performance now.

The Testament of Ann Lee is a music-driven drama film from The Brutalist's Mona Fasvold and Brady Corbet about the Shaker Movement. During her rise during the eighteenth century, followers believed Ann Lee to be a female representation of God and were known for their jaunty musical worship during religious services, which is are reimagined in the movie. It will arrive in theaters on December 25, 2025.

Though not a traditional musical, the film features a heavy use of Shaker hymns, which have been transformed into ecstatic “movements" by composer Daniel Blumberg, along with choreography from Celia Rowlson-Hall. The final sound mix is a combination of studio recordings and live singing from Seyfried and the cast. Seyfried is no stranger to the latter, having performed the role of Cosette live during the filming of 2012's Les Misérables.

The movie also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, David Cale, and Jamie Bogyo.

The Testament of Ann Lee had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025, and was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. For its theatrical release in December, attendees will have the chance to watch a 70mm cut in select theaters.