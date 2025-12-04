Video: Lesley Manville and Ciarán Hinds Star in New Trailer for MIDWINTER BREAK

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Lesley Manville, currently on Broadway in Robert Icke's Oedipus, is starring in Midwinter Break, a new drama film based on the novel by Bernard McLaverty. The official trailer has been released for the feature, which will be released in theaters on February 20, 2026.

Described as "a stirring meditation on faith, commitment, and the enduring power of love," the story follows a longtime married couple played by Manville and Ciarán Hinds. Amid troubles in their relationship, they take a trip to Amsterdam, where they reexamine the trajectory of their marriage.

Midwinter Break is directed by theater director Polly Findlay, who makes her feature directorial debut with the film. Stage credits include Middle (National Theatre), White Noise (Bridge Theatre), A Number (Bridge Theatre), The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and Limehouse for The Donmar Warehouse, and more.

The movie also stars Julie Lamberton, Ed Sayer, and Niamh Cusack. The original novel has been adapted for the screen by Nick Payne.