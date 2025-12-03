Video: Sarah Hyland Recalls Mishap During First Performance of JUST IN TIME





Following her run as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby earlier this year, Sarah Hyland is back treading the boards in Just in Time, taking on the role of the iconic Connie Francis.

During a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, she opened up about her experience in the production and shared how she navigates performing eight shows a week at Circle in the Square— including the difficult scene transitions.

"Onstage, I'm just standing with a mic, but then to get to the places...You're running up and down stairs and running the length of the theater and doing all of this stuff," she explained, recalling an incident during her first show when she fell in the dark. "Some lucky audience member definitely heard me go, 'Oh, oh, oh, oh...' I got to my spot on time, right as the spotlight shone on me."

Watch the full interview, where Hyland and Clarkson speak about the benefits of the bio-musical genre, the true story of Connie Francis, and why Just in Time feels more like a Madison Square Garden concert than a regular musical.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers(Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, becoming the smash hit of the season. Tickets are now on sale through Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Just in Time has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.