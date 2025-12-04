Lisa Nasson's MISCHIEF to Have World Premiere at Tarragon Theatre This January

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tarragon Theatre will present the World Premiere of Mischief, A Tarragon Theatre, Native Earth Performing Arts & Neptune Theatre Co-Production. Dramatic comedy, Mischief, is written by Lisa Nasson and directed by Mike Payette, with associate direction by Joelle Peters, and is on Tarragon's Mainstage from January 15 - February 8, 2026, opening January 21.

Mischief is a fresh, fast-paced dramatic comedy that follows Brooke, a young Mi’kmaw woman whose everyday life is cracked open by an unexpected, mischievous visit from her ancestral world.

As she reconnects with her community, her culture, and the parts of herself she’s kept quiet, Brooke steps into a new sense of power and possibility. Blending humour, heart and a vibrant contemporary voice, Mischief offers an uplifting look at what it means to come home to yourself.

Mischief is written by Lisa Nasson [Tarragon debut, Women of the Fur Trade (Magnus Theatre, NAC, Native Earth)]. With performances by Yolanda Bonnell [My Sister’s Rage (Tarragon), Kamloopa (Soulpepper/Native Earth)], Devin Mackinnon [Tarragon debut, King James (Theatre Aquarius/ATP)], Trina Moyan [Tarragon debut, Celebration of Strife (Alumnae Theatre)], Lisa Nasson [All’s Well That Ends Well (Stratford Festival)] and Jeremy Proulx [Tarragon debut, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (Alliance Theatre/Crucible Theatre)]. Mischief is directed by Mike Payette [Tarragon Artistic Director, Choir Boy (Canadian Stage/Arts Club)] and associate directed by Joelle Peters [Native Earth Artistic Director, Women of the Fur Trade (Stratford Festival)].

Mischief has its World Premiere run on Tarragon’s Mainstage from January 15 - February 8, 2026, opening on January 21. This appearance is part of a rolling World Premiere - Mischief also appeared on the Neptune stage in September 2025.

Brooke is perfectly content with her job selling cigarettes to the local fisherman at her uncle’s convenience store on the Rez. But what happens when a woman appears in a utility closet and claims to have known her mother? And where can she turn when one act of mischief derails her peace?

A heartwarming story where ancestry and the cost of justice collide, Mischief is a gentle comedy from lauded Mi’kmaw artist Lisa Nasson that celebrates the power of community.

The production features performances by Yolanda Bonnell (she/they, “Emily”), Devin MacKinnon (he/him, “Good Guy”/”Fisherman Fred”), Trina Moyan (she/her, “Tammy”), Lisa Nasson (she/her, “Brooke”) and Jeremy Proulx (he/him, “Uncle Chris”)