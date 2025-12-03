Leslie Odom Jr. to Adapt and Star in Sammy Davis Jr. Horror Flick

Leslie Odom Jr. is entering the world of horror. The Tony Award winner, who recently wrapped up his encore run as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, is set to adapt and star in a new film based on the 2024 Rolling Stone article, "Dance With the Devil," Deadline reports.

The article, written by Alex Bhattacharji, takes a look at singer Sammy Davis Jr. and his connection with Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey after starring in the 1973 comedy pilot Poor Devil. Odom acquired the screen rights for the article, with the forthcoming feature being a partnership with Rolling Stone Films. Though unconfirmed, it seems likely that Odom will play the multi-faceted singer.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer, spanning Broadway, television, film, and music. Odom Jr. is best known for his breakout role as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton, for which he won the Tony Award for “Best Actor in a Musical” and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the original cast recording.

Odom recently reprised his role of Aaron Burr in a successful limited engagement that ended November 26. During his run, some ticket prices went as high as $1,525.50 for certain performances. Hamilton celebrated its tenth anniversary on Broadway this summer, on August 6, 2025.

He made his Broadway debut in Rent at the age of 17. He also starred opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo in a 2014 City Center Encores! revival of Jonathan Larson’s Tick, Tick…Boom! In 2023, he returned to Broadway in Purlie Victorious, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.

Onscreen roles include Murder on the Orient Express, Harriet, One Night in Miami..., The Many Saints of Newark, Glass Onion, and The Exorcist: Believer.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas