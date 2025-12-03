Photos: Hugh Jackman, Craig Brewer & More Attend SONG SUNG BLUE Milwaukee Premiere

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In celebration of the film's Milwaukee ties, Song Sung Blue star Hugh Jackman and director/writer/producer Craig Brewer attended the Milwaukee Hometown Premiere at the Oriental Theatre this week. Claire Sardina and Rachel Cartwright were also in attendance.

To conclude the evening, Hugh Jackman and Claire Sardina took the stage at Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes for a rousing performance of Neil Diamond’s hit “Sweet Caroline.” The movie will hit theaters on December 25. Check out photos of the event below.

Song Sung Blue marks Hugh Jackman's first onscreen musical since 2018's The Greatest Showman. In the film, the Tony winner and Kate Hudson star as two down-on-their-luck performers who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams.

Craig Brewer, whose directorial credits include the 2011 remake of Footloose, wrote and directed the movie, which is based on a true story as well as Greg Kohs' 2008 documentary of the same name. Rounding out the star-studded cast are Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley. Find out what the critics are saying here.

Photo credit: Timothy Hiatt for Focus Features