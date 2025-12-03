WICKED: FOR GOOD, Rose Byrne, & More Honored by The National Board of Review- Full List of 2025 Awards

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Board of Review (NBR) has announced their 2025 honorees, with Wicked: For Good receiving a nod as one of the Top Films of 2025. Other major wins include One Battle After Another for Best Film, Paul Thomas Anderson for Best Director, Leonardo DiCaprio for Best Actor, and Rose Byrne for Best Actress for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

“Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the shining lights of contemporary cinema. He has crafted a bold, funny, and thrilling movie that is somehow one of the most significant films about the world we live in and also a playful, tender story of a father and daughter connecting through some of the wildest events you can imagine. The NBR is honored to celebrate this absolutely remarkable film,” said NBR President Annie Schulhof.

Established in 1909, the NBR recognizes excellence in filmmaking. This year, 265 films were viewed by a select group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, academics and young professionals, many of which were followed by in-depth discussions with directors, actors, producers, screenwriters and cinematographers. Ballots were tabulated by the accounting firm of Lutz and Carr CPA.

The National Board of Review’s awards celebrate excellence in filmmaking with categories that include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Best International Film, Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary, Breakthrough Performance, Directorial Debut, and Outstanding Achievement in both Cinematography and Stunt Artistry, as well as their signature honor the NBR Freedom of Expression Award.

Last year, Wicked was honored with several awards, including Best Film of 2024 and Jon M. Chu for Best Director. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande received the NBR Spotlight Award for their collaboration on the project.

The NBR Awardees will be honored at a gala event on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City hosted by Willie Geist; host, NBC News’ Sunday TODAY and co-host, MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

2025 Award Recipients

Best Film: One Battle After Another

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Best Actress: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best Supporting Actor: Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actress: Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Best Directorial Debut: Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Breakthrough Performance: Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay: Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature: Arco

Best International Film: It Was Just an Accident

Best Documentary: Cover-Up

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk

Top Films (in alphabetical order):

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

Rental Family

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wicked: For Good

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order):

Left-Handed Girl

The Love That Remains

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Come See Me in the Good Light

My Mom Jayne

Natchez

Orwell: 2+2=5

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):

The Baltimorons

Bring Her Back

Father Mother Sister Brother

Friendship

Good Boy

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

The Mastermind

Rebuilding

Sorry, Baby

Urchin

