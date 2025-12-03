WICKED: FOR GOOD, Rose Byrne, & More Honored by The National Board of Review- Full List of 2025 Awards

Wicked: For Good has been named one of the Top Films of 2025.
The National Board of Review (NBR) has announced their 2025 honorees, with Wicked: For Good receiving a nod as one of the Top Films of 2025. Other major wins include One Battle After Another for Best Film, Paul Thomas Anderson for Best Director, Leonardo DiCaprio for Best Actor, and Rose Byrne for Best Actress for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.
“Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the shining lights of contemporary cinema. He has crafted a bold, funny, and thrilling movie that is somehow one of the most significant films about the world we live in and also a playful, tender story of a father and daughter connecting through some of the wildest events you can imagine. The NBR is honored to celebrate this absolutely remarkable film,” said NBR President Annie Schulhof.
Established in 1909, the NBR recognizes excellence in filmmaking. This year, 265 films were viewed by a select group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, academics and young professionals, many of which were followed by in-depth discussions with directors, actors, producers, screenwriters and cinematographers. Ballots were tabulated by the accounting firm of Lutz and Carr CPA.
The National Board of Review’s awards celebrate excellence in filmmaking with categories that include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Best International Film, Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary, Breakthrough Performance, Directorial Debut, and Outstanding Achievement in both Cinematography and Stunt Artistry, as well as their signature honor the NBR Freedom of Expression Award.
Last year, Wicked was honored with several awards, including Best Film of 2024 and Jon M. Chu for Best Director. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande received the NBR Spotlight Award for their collaboration on the project.
The NBR Awardees will be honored at a gala event on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City hosted by Willie Geist; host, NBC News’ Sunday TODAY and co-host, MSNBC’s Morning Joe.
Best Film: One Battle After Another
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Best Actress: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Best Supporting Actor: Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actress: Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Best Directorial Debut: Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Breakthrough Performance: Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay: Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams
Best Animated Feature: Arco
Best International Film: It Was Just an Accident
Best Documentary: Cover-Up
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
Rental Family
Sinners
Train Dreams
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Wicked: For Good
Left-Handed Girl
The Love That Remains
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Come See Me in the Good Light
My Mom Jayne
Natchez
Orwell: 2+2=5
The Baltimorons
Bring Her Back
Father Mother Sister Brother
Friendship
Good Boy
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
The Mastermind
Rebuilding
Sorry, Baby
Urchin
Photo Credit: Universal
Videos