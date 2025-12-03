Photos: Inside the 2025 Fred Ebb Awards

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Fred Ebb Foundation presented the 21st annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters to the team of Sophie Boyce and Veronica Mansour. Go inside the event in new photos below.

The award, named in honor of the late award-winning lyricist Fred Ebb, was presented by Christopher Sieber on Monday, December 1, from 6–8pm at a by-invitation-only ceremony at 54 Below.

The Fred Ebb Award recognized excellence in musical theatre songwriting by a songwriter or songwriting team that had not yet achieved significant commercial success. Designed to encourage and support the creation of new musical theatre work, the prize included a $60,000 award. The Fred Ebb Foundation is funded by royalties from Mr. Ebb’s extensive catalog of work. Past winners included John Bucchino (2005); Steve Lutvak & Robert L. Freedman (2006); Peter Mills (2007); Adam Gwon (2008); Marcy Heisler & Zina Goldrich (2009); Douglas J. Cohen (2010); Jeff Blumenkrantz (2011); Sam Willmott (2012); Michael Kooman & Christopher Dimond (2013); Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen (2014); Stacey Luftig & Phillip Palmer (2015); Thomas Mizer & Curtis Moore (2016); Shaina Taub (2017); Will Reynolds & Eric Price (2018); Angela Sclafani and Benjamin Velez (2019); Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel and Michael R. Jackson (2020); Isabella Dawis & Tidtaya Sinutoke (2021); Julia Riew (2022); Freya Catrin Smith & Jack Williams (2023); and Cheeyang Ng & Eric Sorrels (2024).

The selection panel was comprised of Foundation Trustee Mitchell S. Bernard, actor Jonathan Burke, music director David Loud, and actor Maria-Christine Oliveras. As in previous years, the Foundation also made a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.