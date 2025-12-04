Video: A CHRISTMAS STORY At Walnut Street Theatre

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Walnut Street Theatre continues their 217th season by inviting audiences to experience the holidays with Ralphie Parker and his family in A Christmas Story The Musical. Check out video highlights of the show.

The show runs through January 4.

Based on the classic 1983 motion picture A Christmas Story and the 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd, the show features a book written by Joseph Robinette and music and lyrics written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman).

Taking on the lead role of Ralphie are two Walnut veterans, Tyler Jai Knowles and Raphael Sommer. Elyse Langley makes her Walnut debut as Mother and Fran Prisco takes on the role of The Old Man, Ralphie’s father. Rounding out the Parker family are Kieran Gallagher and Oliver Wong, who make their Walnut debuts sharing the role of Randy. Bill Van Horn is Jean Shepherd, and Ellie Mooney is (Miss) Shields.

The role of Schwartz is shared by Owen Ahlmer and Alex Lias. Flick is shared by Tristan Monaghan and Ellis Targoff. Taking on the role of bully Scut Farkus are Brian Manning and MJ Wermuth. His sidekick Grover Dill is portrayed by Ben Hosbach and Trey Johnson.

Returning to the Walnut stage as dancers, dreamers, and denizens of Ralphie’s world are Dance Captain Joseph Cullinane, Sara Brophy, Will Stephan Connell, Mark Donaldson, Tiara J. Greene, Bonnie Kelly, Ryan Kleinman, Kevin Kulp, Scott Langdon, Kimberly Maxon, Eddie Olmo II, Rebecca Robbins, Kerri Rose, Dominick Sannelli, Rochelle Scudder, Audrey Biehl Simmons, and Devon Sinclair. Laura Kate Marshall rounds out the adult ensemble.

The Walnut production will feature an extended ensemble of children from the Delaware Valley, all students from its Theatre School. The ensemble includes Julia Mercedes Heuman, Emma Caroto, Oona Cooper-Theiman, Lydia Jones, Lila Maley, and Scarlet Presley. The role of the hounds will be played by Gus and Jethro, courtesy of William Perloni Theatrical Animals.

Scenic Designer John Farrell is joined by Lighting Designer Matt Demascolo, Sound Designer Ed Chapman, and Costume Designer Mary Folino.