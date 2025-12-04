Video: Jonathan Groff Joins NBC’s PASSWORD HOLIDAY SPECIAL in Exclusive Clip





BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from the Password Holiday Special, featuring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as a celebrity guest. In the clip, Groff pairs up with a contestant who helps him guess a "password you might run into during the holidays."

Hosted by Keke Palmer and starring Jimmy Fallon, Password returns to NBC primetime to ring in the holiday season with the special episode ahead of its Season 3 premiere. The special sees Groff compete against Fallon and his teammate in a festive edition of the celebrity word game. It will air Monday, Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The latest iteration of the game show premiered in 2022. Each episode delivers fast-paced, high-stakes fun as recurring player Jimmy Fallon teams up with a contestant to face off against a celebrity guest/contestant duo. With one-word clues, teams race to guess the secret password for a chance to win cash prizes. The series itself also scored a 2024 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Game Show.

Season 2 of Password reached over 32 million total viewers across NBC and Peacock, with celebrity guests that included Chance the Rapper, Laverne Cox, Nikki & Brie Garcia, Lauren Graham, Wiz Khalifa, Jimmy Kimmel, Johnny Knoxville, Liza Koshy, Howie Mandel, Joe Manganiello, Joel McHale, Meghan Trainor, Lindsey Vonn and Roy Wood Jr.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NBC