Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 4/29-5/3
NBC News pioneered the morning news program when it launched "TODAY" in 1952 with Dave Garroway as host. For more than 60 years, "TODAY" has provided a daily live broadcast of the latest in domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment and sports. "TODAY" is renowned for providing its audience with a "window on the world," bringing viewers breaking news as it happens and often broadcasting from locations around the globe. "TODAY"'s longtime home at New York's Rockefeller Plaza attracts thousands of visitors each year to peer into its windows and become part of "TODAY"'s broadcast. The Emmy Award winning program is anchored by Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Natalie Morales. Don Nash is the executive producer.
Monday, April 29
(7-9 a.m.) The Cast of Spinal Tap on Today. Today Food with Daphne Oz. Cast of Ain't Too Proud performs on Today.
(9-10 a.m.) Glenn Howerton on AP Bio. Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley on Mama's Boy. Dr. Ruth Westheimer on Today. Today Food with Anthony Scotto.
(10-11 a.m.) Dax Shepard on Today. Jay DeMarcus on Shotgun Angels. Elizabeth Karmel on Steak and Cake. Meredith Vieira on Today. Cast of Aint' Too Proud performs on Today.
Tuesday, April 30
(7-9 a.m.) Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen on Long Shot. Kelly Corrigan on Tell Me More. Does Cryotherapy Work? Mother's Day Gift Ideas. Cast of Kiss Me Kate performs on Today.
(9-10 a.m.) Lin Manuel Miranda on Hamilton Exhibition. Kevin Love on Today. Jesse Williams on Grey's Anatomy. Carly Fiorina on Find Your Way.
(10-11 a.m.) Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith on You're Missing It. Meredith Vieira on Today. Today Food with Jet Tila. Daphne Oz and Hilaria Baldwin on Mom Brain. Jen Sincero on You Are A Badass.
Wednesday, May 1
(7-9 a.m.) Carrie Underwood on Today. The Cast of Spinal Tap on Today. Jill's Steals and Deals. The Cast of Hadestown performs on Today.
(9-10 a.m.) Boy George on Today. Modern Motherhood. Anti-Aging Tips.
(10-11 a.m.) Carrie Underwood on Today. Meredith Vieira on Today. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini on Dead to Me. Valorie Burton on It's About Time.
Thursday, May 2
(7-9 a.m.) Chrissy Teigen on Today. Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne on Heads Will Roll. KENTUCKY DERBY Party with Siri and Carson Daly. The Cast of Beetlejuice performs on Today.
(9-10 a.m.) Tamar Braxton on Braxton Family Values. Judah & The Lion on Today. Food for Thought.
(10-11 a.m.) Meredith Vieira on Today. Ambush Makeovers. Chelsea Handler on Life Will Be the Death of Me. Billboard Music Awards. Throw a KENTUCKY DERBY Party.
Friday, May 3
(7-9 a.m.) Zac Efron on Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. Rebel Wilson on The Hustle. Dylan at the Kentucky Derby. Today Food with Carla Lalli Music. The Cast of The Cher Show performs on Today.
(9-10 a.m.) Dylan at the Kentucky Derby. Consumer Confidential. New York City Catacombs and Basilica Tours. Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph on Today. Super Food Friday.
(10-11 a.m.) Meredith Vieira on Today. Today Food with Marcela Valladolid. Best Friend Fridays.
