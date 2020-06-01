Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 6/1-6/8
As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.
An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.
The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as "The Tonight Show" house band.
From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Gavin Purcell. Gerard Bradford, Jeremy Bronson, and Jamie Granet-Bederman also produce. "The Tonight Show" tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.
**Monday, June 1: At Home Edition: Derrick Johnson, Don Lemon and Jane Elliott. Show 1270E
**Tuesday, June 2: At Home Edition: Joel McHale and Phoebe Robinson. Show 1271E
Wednesday, June 3: At Home Edition: Rachel McAdams, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Sia. Show 1272E
Thursday, June 4: At Home Edition: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Graham Norton and musical guest Luke Combs. Show 1273E
Friday, June 5: At Home Edition: Gordon Ramsay, Maude Apatow and musical guest Jimmy Buffett. Show 1274E
**Monday, June 8: At Home Edition: John Oliver, Spike Lee and musical guest Benne Ft. Gus Dapperton. Show 1275E
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
