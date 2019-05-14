Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 5/13-5/17

May. 14, 2019  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 5/13-5/17Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.


*Monday, May 13

Bill Hader; musical performance by James Bay (n)

*Tuesday, May 14

Hosts of CBS THIS MORNING: Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil; Pete Holmes; musical performance by The National (n)

*Wednesday, May 15

Hosts of "Pod Save America": Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor; interview with and musical performance by BTS (n)

*Thursday, May 16

The cast of the CBS comedy THE BIG BANG THEORY: Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch; musical performance by the Barenaked Ladies (n)

*Thursday, May 17

Olivia Wilde; CBS News 60 MINUTES correspondent Scott Pelley (n)


