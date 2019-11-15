Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 11/15-11/22





Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.David Harbour; interview with and performance by Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit from "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." (n)Adam Driver; Adrienne Warren; musical performance by The 1975; "Stephen Colbert: The Newest Zealander" Night 1 (n)Helena Bonham Carter; Lena Waithe; musical performance by Lady Antebellum; "Stephen Colbert: The Newest Zealander" Night 2 (n)John Heilemann and Alex Wagner; "Stephen Colbert: The Newest Zealander" Night 3 (n - LIVE broadcast ET/delayed PT)Senator Kamala Harris; "Stephen Colbert: The Newest Zealander" Night 4 (n)Daniel Craig; "Stephen Colbert: The Newest Zealander" Night 5 (n)