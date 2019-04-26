Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 4/29-5/3
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of April 29 - May 3 (subject to change):
Monday, April 29
1. Josh Brolin ("Avengers: Endgame") 2. Olivia Holt ("Marvel's Cloak & Dagger") 3. Musical Guest G-Eazy Ft. Blueface and ALLBLACK
Tuesday, April 30
1. Zac Efron ("Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile") 2. Lena Waithe ("The Chi") 3. Musical Guest Pentatonix
Wednesday, May 1
1. Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones") 2. Dennis Quaid ("The Intruder") 3. Musical Guest P!nk
Thursday, May 2
1. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ("Game of Thrones")
Friday, May 3
TBD
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format. Jimmy Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
