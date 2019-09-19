Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 9/21-9/27
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Saturday, September 21
- Saturday Sessions: Black Pumas
- The Dish: Costas Spiliadis
Monday, September 23
- Oprah Winfrey reveals Oprah Book Club
- Kevin Frazier, co-host of Entertainment Tonight
Tuesday, September 24
- Bob Iger, CEO of Disney & author of THE RIDE of a Lifetime
- Gayle King with Chanel Miller, Brock Turner sexual assault victim & author of Know My Name
- Mike Colter, actor in Evil
Wednesday, September 25
- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
- Walton Goggins, actor in The Unicorn
Thursday, September 26
- Serena Williams
- Patricia Heaton, actress in Carol's Second Act
Friday, September 27
- TBD
