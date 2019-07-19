Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 7/20-7/26

Jul. 19, 2019  
Saturday, July 20

- Saturday Sessions: Calexico/Iron & Wine

- The Dish: Steve McHugh

Monday, July 22

- Darrell Johnson, R. Kelly's crisis manager

- Jeff Flake, former Arizona Republican Senator, meets with Cory Booker and Mike Lee to talk about the First Step Act (Criminal Justice Reform)

Tuesday, July 23

- ?Jill Schlesinger discussing "Failure to Launch" families

Wednesday, July 24

- Elisabeth Rosenthal from Kaiser Health News

Thursday, July 25

- Part Two of Gayle King's interview with Meek Mill

Friday, July 26

- Adam Yamaguchi discussing his CBSN Originals documentary



