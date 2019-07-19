Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 7/20-7/26
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Saturday, July 20
- Saturday Sessions: Calexico/Iron & Wine
- The Dish: Steve McHugh
Monday, July 22
- Darrell Johnson, R. Kelly's crisis manager
- Jeff Flake, former Arizona Republican Senator, meets with Cory Booker and Mike Lee to talk about the First Step Act (Criminal Justice Reform)
Tuesday, July 23
- ?Jill Schlesinger discussing "Failure to Launch" families
Wednesday, July 24
- Elisabeth Rosenthal from Kaiser Health News
Thursday, July 25
- Part Two of Gayle King's interview with Meek Mill
Friday, July 26
- Adam Yamaguchi discussing his CBSN Originals documentary
