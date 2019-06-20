Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/22-6/28
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Saturday, June 22
- Saturday Sessions: Broken Social Scene
- The Dish: Leor Lev Sercarz
Monday, June 24
- Bryan Stevenson, founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), a human rights organization in Montgomery, Alabama
Tuesday, June 25
- ?Danny Boyle & Himesh Patel, director and actor in Yesterday
- Kim Wehle, author of How to Read the Constitution and Why
Wednesday, June 26
- TBD
Thursday, June 27
- TBD
Friday, June 28
- Alan Cumming, actor in Instinct
- Anthony Mason interviews The Black Keys
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, June 23, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, June 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019
Saturday, June 22
- Saturday Sessions: Broken Social Scene
- The Dish: Leor Lev Sercarz
Monday, June 24
- Bryan Stevenson, founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), a human rights organization in Montgomery, Alabama
Tuesday, June 25
- ?Danny Boyle & Himesh Patel, director and actor in Yesterday
- Kim Wehle, author of How to Read the Constitution and Why
Wednesday, June 26
- TBD
Thursday, June 27
- TBD
Friday, June 28
- Alan Cumming, actor in Instinct
- Anthony Mason interviews The Black Keys