Scoop: THE YEAR: 2022 on ABC - Monday, December 26, 2022

"The Year: 2022" is anchored by Robin Roberts and featuring many of ABC's top news anchors, including David Muir, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Juju Chang, Linsey Davis, Janai Norman and Ginger Zee. For the 12th consecutive year, ABC News presents its popular news- and entertainment-filled two-hour year-end network special, "The Year," retracing the top stories, trends and entertainment obsessions we couldn't get enough of in 2022.