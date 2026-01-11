Review: RULE OF THUMB at Oyster Mill Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Murder, attempted murder, adultery, treachery, deception, and a desire for justice—Rule of Thumb, a series of one act murder mysteries by Agatha Christie has it all. The Rats, The Patient, and The Wasp’s Nest each highlight different aspects of Christie’s writing, making for an intriguing and suspenseful evening of theatre. Continuing their tradition of presenting an Agatha Christie production at the start of their season, Oyster Mill opens their 50th season with Rule of Thumb, directed by Aliza Bardfield (The Rats), Annie Priestner (The Patient), and Sam Speraw (The Wasp’s Nest). Audiences can catch this production through January 25th.

Stage manager Stephanie Finsterbush with stage crew Skylar Gunning and Mikaela Thebes work seamlessly to transform the set between each act. The set, designed by producer Michael Hosler, is creatively and carefully crafted to allow for versatility and adaptability. Costumes (by Bethany Butler), lighting (by Sarah Pinter), and sound (by Aliza Bardfield) help to set each act apart while also tying them together.

The Rats features Sam Speraw (as Sandra Grey), Bethany Butler (as Jennifer Brice), Joe Myron (as David Forrester), and Bradon Long (as Alec Hanbury). Speraw and Butler set the tone for the play, trading verbal barbs with terrific timing. Butler gives new meaning to the phrase “if looks could kill” with her brilliantly crafted facial expressions. Myron brings an intensity to the scene that escalates the action and heightens the sense of suspense. Myron and Speraw are well-matched as emotions spiral and truths come to light. Long’s performance as Hanbury is delightful, as his character provides the catalyst for everything that happens after he exits. This act keeps the audience on the edge of their seats as it ramps up toward its climax and powerful conclusion.

Kevin Keith Allen (as Lansen), Sam Speraw (as Nurse), Matt Golden (as Dr. Ginsberg), Murray J. Weed (as Inspector Cray), Joe Myron (as Bryan Wingfield), Holly Hawthorn (as Emmeline Ross), Bradon Long (as William Ross), Bethany Butler (as Brenda Jackson), and Samantha Klimas (as The Patient) present The Patient, in which Inspector Cray and Dr. Ginsberg seek to determine who may have attempted to kill The Patient. Allen, Golden, Speraw, and Weed set the scene, establishing the location and impetus for the upcoming action. Hawthorn, Long, Myron, and Butler interact well with one another as they attempt to escape suspicion. Klimas and Speraw, while their roles seem almost inconsequential at the start of the act, bring The Patient to its startling conclusion in a pivotal moment performed beautifully by both actors. Golden and Weed work in tandem to keep the momentum of the act moving as their characters fit the pieces of the mystery together.

The Wasp’s Nest stars Murray J. Weed as Charles Harborough, Matt Golden as Claud Langdon, Holly Hawthorn as Nina Bellamy, and Samuel Eisenhuth as Hercule Poirot. Weed, Golden, and Hawthorn show off their versatility as they transform from their characters in The Patient to their characters in The Wasp’s Nest. Eisenhuth gives one of the best performances of the evening as Poirot. His mannerisms, gestures, gait, and speech are perfectly crafted to bring Christie’s fussy detective to life.

There’s something for every Agatha Christie fan in Rule of Thumb. Tickets are selling quickly, so visit oystermillplayhouse.com to get yours before it’s too late!

