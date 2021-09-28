Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, October 6, 2021

pixeltracker

See what's coming up on a new episode of The Wonder Years!

Sep. 28, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, October 6, 2021 Dean stumbles upon some "racy literature" and shares it with friends at school. When he is caught by the school principal, Bill and Lillian navigate uncharted territory as parents and Dean learns that manhood isn't all it's cracked up to be. (TV-PG)

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella

From This Author TV Scoop