Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, October 25, 2021

See what's coming up on the new episode!

Oct. 21, 2021  
Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital -- a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman.

Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.

Watch a clip from the most recent episode here:

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, October 25, 2021
Click Here to Watch the Video!


