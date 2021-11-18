Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, November 22, 2021
See what's coming up on the new episode here!
"The Bachelorette" is a production of NEXT Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.
"The Bachelorette" is hitting the road! For the first time in almost two years, our leading lady and her men will leave their resort and this time they'll head somewhere particularly special to Michelle-her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Being close to home has its perks and so this week, one lucky guy will get to pull back the curtain on the places and things that made her who she is today, while another will get to meet some of the people who did. The remaining men will attempt to score major points when they take on real Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery. It's a week full of fun and games, but some men seem to have games of their own in mind. Will Michelle show the troublemakers the door?
Watch a preview of the new episode here:
Watch a preview of the new episode here: