Scoop: Listings for TAMRON HALL on ABC - 9/14 - 9/18
Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa Ethridge, and more.
Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of Sept. 14, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.
Monday, Sept. 14: Season premiere: exclusive interview with Andrew Gillum, a former rising superstar in the Democratic Party, whose hopes for a political future were derailed after a headline-making scandal this past spring. Gillum is joined by wife R. Jai to discuss the impact this has had on their marriage and their family, and what the future holds.
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, on their upcoming EPIX docuseries "Enslaved." Plus, fellow Marvel movie hero Chris Evans and Golden Globe® and Emmy Award®-nominated filmmaker, playwright and actor Mark Kassen discuss their video-based civic engagement website, A Starting Point, and fall launch of ASP Classroom. Plus, from teachers calling it quits to COVID-19 on college campuses, back to school is anything but normal this year.
Wednesday, Sept. 16: DJ Jazzy Jeff hosts and DJs a very special celebration for Tamron's 50th birthday and is joined by special guests including supermodel Naomi Campbell, as well as many surprises.
Thursday, Sept. 17: In an exclusive interview, Stassi Schroeder speaks for the first time after being let go from the hit Bravo series "Vanderpump Rules"-a result of her racially insensitive actions that resurfaced this past June. She will discuss how the incident and recently announced pregnancy have reshaped her perspective on work and life.
Friday, Sept. 18: Singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge who is speaking out on the tragic loss of her 21-year-old son, Beckett. Etheridge will discuss his personal struggle to overcome an addiction to opioids and how the performances she has been sharing with fans during the pandemic have been a source of hope, strength and healing for her and her family.
Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community - talking to the people you are talking about. From the deeply personal to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations. So, let's talk about it.
Tamron Hall is an accomplished and award-winning journalist and in July won the Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her inaugural season. This marks the first time since the award's inception in 2015 that a freshman host was the recipient of that honor. "Tamron Hall" is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.
For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.
