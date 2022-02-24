Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, March 2, 2022
9:31-10:00 p.m. – HOME ECONOMICS: “FaceFlop App, $1.99” (215)
Tom and Connor vie to prove who would make a better sperm donor to Denise. Meanwhile, Sarah tries to prove to Alison that she has what it takes to direct the spring musical by throwing a successful fundraiser at Connor's house.
Guest starring is Danica McKellar as Alison, Phil Reeves as Marshall, Nora Dunn as Muriel and Marc Sully Saint-Fleur as Mr. Zarrow.
Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.
The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.
Watch a clip FROM the series here:
Guest starring is Danica McKellar as Alison, Phil Reeves as Marshall, Nora Dunn as Muriel and Marc Sully Saint-Fleur as Mr. Zarrow.
Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.
The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.
Watch a clip FROM the series here: