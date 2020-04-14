Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of BLINDSPOT on NBC - Thursday, April 30, 2020





04/30/2020 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Season Five Premiere : In the season premiere, Jane (Jaimie Alexander) tries to pick up the pieces after the explosive finale in Iceland. She gets a strange message from an unknown ally that allows her to mount a rescue mission to free Rich Dotcom (Ennis Esmer) from a CIA black-site...but she'll need the help from her old rival Sho Akhtar (Guest Star Ajay Naidu).A beautiful woman is found naked in Times Square, her memory erased, her body covered in a series of coded tattoos. But as "Jane Doe" and the FBI team who discovered her work to decipher, investigate and solve the complex treasure map of her body, an ever-widening web of conspiracy and corruption is revealed, as is the truth behind Jane Doe's real identity and the identity of the people who sent her to the FBI in the first place. But what does this nefarious group really want? And can Jane and her teammates stop them in time?Cast includes Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Ennis Esmer and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.Creator and writer Martin Gero ("Bored to Death," "L.A. Complex") serves as executive producer along with Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash" "Legends of Tomorrow") and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash" "Legends of Tomorrow")."Blindspot" is a production of Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and Quinn's House.