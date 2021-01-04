Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, January 24, 2021
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
Gym owner Joseph Herrera and nurse Kyle Shaules jump in the hot seat for the million-dollar prize on the season finale of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire." (TV-PG, L) "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" returns to primetime for a second season on ABC. Hosted by late-night's Jimmy Kimmel, this season will feature both celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice and frontline heroes trying their hand at a $1 million prize. In addition to lifelines "Ask the Host," "50/50" and "Phone a Friend," contestants playing on "Millionaire" can invite an expert guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can.
