AMADEUS NEVER GAVE ME THE BLUES to be Presented at The Marsh Berkeley

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera singer Amy Bouchard will make her debut at The Marsh San Francisco with the world premiere of Amadeus Never Gives Me the Blues, a new musical solo show tracing the genesis of her artistry.

Torn between ambition and love, a young Amy is caught between her blossoming singing career and settling down with her lover Luis. After receiving sage advice from her Nana, who gave up singing jazz for life as a homemaker, Amy faces the difficult decision between her stability and her passion. This musical journey will feature a variety of musical artists spanning many centuries from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Franz Schubert, Cole Porter and George Gershwin to Jason Robert Brown and Sara Bareilles. Amadeus Never Gave Me the Blues plays April 11 – May 23, 2026 (press opening: May 2) with performances 5:00pm Saturdays at The Marsh San Francisco (1062 Valencia St., San Francisco). For tickets ($25-$30 general admission, $50 and $100 reserved; plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket).

Developed, coached and mentored by Marsh mainstays including David Ford, Mark Kenward, and Tina D’Elia, Bouchard is yet another performer nurtured by The Marsh’s commitment to compelling new work. Beginning in a class with David Ford, Amadeus Never Gave Me the Blues won the Best Up and Coming award at The Marsh International Solo Festival in 2022 before being presented as a Marsh Rising, The Marsh’s one-night-only performance development series. In 2021, Bouchard won the Theatre Bay Area TITAN award, which assisted in developing her first full-length solo show.