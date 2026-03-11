Empire of the Sun Reveal Dates for New Live Show 'Ask That God Tour: Afterlife'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Empire of the Sun is returning to North America with the band’s largest tour to date and a reimagined live show following their sold-out Ask That God 2025 world tour. In the last show, the Emperor was finding his own redemption, and now fans can step into the next chapter with Ask That God: Afterlife 2026.﻿

This tour presents the live show as the final installment of the Ask That God journey, where the story continues and new frontiers unfold. Expanding on the universe introduced in their latest album, the reimagined show is described as a "celebration of imagination, transformation, and connection in a rapidly changing world."

Promoted by Live Nation, the 30+ headlining tour will start on August 11 at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and include two New York shows (August 29 at Forest Hills Stadium and August 30 at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater) and an evening at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (October 8).

The tour will finish in Las Vegas on October 9 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Polo & Pan and breakout electro-funk band Midnight Generation will support on all headline dates. The tour kicks off with festival performances at Osheaga in Montreal, Up in the Sky in Aspen and Outside Lands in San Francisco.

To participate in the Empire of the Sun Artist Presale on Tuesday, March 17, at 10am local time, fans must sign up here by Sunday, March 15, at 11:59pm PT. Artist Presales for this tour are hosted by multiple ticketing sites but anyone who signs up can join the sale. For Artist Presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed; access is tied to the account. Artist Presales hosted on other sites may require a code for access. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale on Friday, March 20, at 10am local time here.

“It feels like a very pivotal time,” says Luke Steele. “We have a new song to sing, we have to step into a new doorway — a new chapter. The world is changing. It feels like a REVOLUTION in the world and we have to unite. Love is the power weapon.”

Ask That God Tour: Afterlife takes its name from 2024’s Ask That God, which debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Dance Albums chart, Empire of the Sun’s fourth studio album to rank in the tally’s top 10.

Empire of the Sun’s 2025 global tour spanned over 22 countries, more than nine festivals and a collective audience of over 220,000, with 110,000 tickets sold in the U.S. and over 40,000 tickets sold in Mexico.

Empire Of The Sun Festival Performances

8/1 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga

8/7 - Aspen, CO - Up in the Sky

8/7 - 8/9 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

Empire Of The Sun – Ask That God Tour: Afterlife

Polo & Pan and Midnight Generation will support on all headline dates

8/11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/14 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8/16 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater

8/18 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

8/20 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/21 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

8/23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8/25 - Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

8/28 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

8/29 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

8/30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

9/2 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

9/4 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/5 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

9/6 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/9 - Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

9/10 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

9/12 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

9/13 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/16 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater

9/17 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/20 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

9/21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

9/24 – Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

9/26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

9/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/3 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

10/7 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

10/8 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

10/9 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

About Empire Of The Sun

Empire of the Sun is a music project created by Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore, featuring a fusion of electronic pop and surreal performance. Their album debut, Walking On A Dream, featured global anthems "Walking On A Dream" and "We Are The People."

Follow-up albums Ice on the Dune and Two Vines delivered tracks like “Alive,” “DNA,” “High and Low” and “Way to Go,” alongside landmark performances at festivals including Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. After an eight-year hiatus, 2024’s Ask That God featured singles such as “Changes,” “Music on the Radio” and “Cherry Blossom,” and was supported by a brand-new, sold-out world tour.

They have sold more than five million albums, accumulated six billion streams, and won eight ARIA Awards, and two APRA Awards. Their debut album Walking on a Dream achieved triple Platinum in Australia, and Platinum and Gold certification in both the UK and the USA.

Photo Credit: Luke Steele