Review: KEY CHANGE at Theatre On The Bay

In KEY CHANGE, Jonathan Roxmouth proves once again why he remains one of South Africa’s most engaging musical entertainers. From the moment he walks on stage, the atmosphere feels relaxed and welcoming, and it quickly becomes clear that the audience is in for an evening of both nostalgia and effortless entertainment.

Roxmouth interweaves the music with humorous anecdotes about his life – from his early experiences learning the piano to reflections from later in his career. These stories feel warm and personal, and many audience members will find themselves smiling in recognition at the familiar struggles and joys of learning an instrument. His easy, conversational style creates an immediate connection, making the performance feel intimate despite the scale of the production.

The staging is particularly striking. Behind the magnificent grand piano in the front of the stage, there is a spectacular backdrop of oversized piano keys that frames the stage, with sheets of music displayed beneath. At several points, projections show Roxmouth’s hands moving across the piano, allowing the audience to fully appreciate the artistry behind the performance. It’s a clever visual device that brings us closer to the music and the musician.

Backed by a superb five-piece band, Roxmouth revisits the music of legendary piano icons such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Elton John, and Billy Joel, alongside composers and singers like Carole King, Burt Bacharach and Freddie Mercury. The band members look completely at ease on stage, clearly enjoying themselves and sharing that sense of fun with the audience.

Roxmouth also cuts a stylish figure. In the first half he appears in a sleek black suit with glitzy embellishments, later changing into a striking white suit trimmed with silver for the second act – a look that perfectly matches the show’s polished yet playful tone.

Perhaps the greatest strength of KEY CHANGE lies in the power of the music itself. Song after song sparks memories for audience members, and there is a palpable sense of shared nostalgia in the theatre. Music becomes a unifying force – smiles spread across the room, and before you know it the evening has flown by.

Warm, witty and musically superb, KEY CHANGE is a joyful celebration of piano-driven classics and the artists who created them. Highly recommended.

3 – 28 March 2026 at Theatre on the Bay. (R250 – R350pp)

Bookings: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1580750301

Photos - Internet social media

Reader Reviews

