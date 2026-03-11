Nikki Glaser To Return as Golden Globes Host for a Third Time in 2027

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nikki Glaser is set to return as host for the 84th Annual Golden Globes, marking her third consecutive year as host of the ceremony. The show will air live Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Following her turns as host in 2025 and 2026, Glaser was the first woman to host THE GOLDEN GLOBES solo. Her hosting stints have been met with praise by audiences, with her most recent opening monologue garnering nearly 14 million in the first 36 HOURS across Golden Globes social media platforms.

“I’m thrilled to host THE GOLDEN GLOBES for a third time, not only because it’s the greatest gig I’ve ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord," Glaser said in a statement.

The “83rd Annual Golden Globes,” “ET: Live on THE GOLDEN GLOBES Red Carpet,” and new primetime special “Golden Eve” reached a combined 21.77 million viewers on CBS and Paramount+, according to Nielsen, and 27.07 million international viewers across 169 territories.

The Golden Globes, dubbed “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” honor the best of film, television, and podcasting. Notable 2026 winners included Jessie Buckley, who took home an award for her performance in Hamnet, along with the film itself, which won the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama. The Netflix animated hit KPop Demon Hunters was honored in the categories of Best Motion Picture – Animated and Best Original Song. Take a look at the full list of winners here.

About Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser was named “Comedian of the Year” by The New York Times in 2024, and was included on the Time100: The Most Influential People of 2025 list. Her HBO special “Someday You’ll Die,” earned Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations and a WGA win. She recently made her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” and continues to tour internationally.

With a slate of projects on the horizon, Glaser will star with Kim Kardashian in Eva Longoria’s Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel and will co-write, produce and star in an original comedy inspired by the classic game MASH for Paramount Pictures. Additionally, she will star in, co-write and produce a romantic comedy for Universal Pictures with Judd Apatow producing. Glaser will premiere her new Hulu stand-up special “Good Girl” on April 24, 2026.

After wrapping her global “The Good Girl” tour in 2024 and her “Alive and Unwell” tour across the US, Canada and Australia in 2025, Glaser will embark on her all-new “The Stunning” tour across Europe and NORTH AMERICA in 2026.

Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/CBS