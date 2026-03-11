Gregg T. Daniel to Direct Lolita Chakrabarti’s HYMN at Odyssey Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Two middle-aged Black men from different backgrounds meet as strangers, but before long, they’re singing the same tune. Gregg T. Daniel directs the West Coast premiere of Hymn, a soul-affirming new play by Olivier Award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti (Life of Pi, Hamnet). A co-production between Odyssey Theatre Ensemble and Lower Depth Theatre, Hymn runs May 2 through June 14. Three low-priced previews precede the opening on April 29, April 30 and May 1.

At a moment when public conversation about men’s emotional lives, and the particular pressures facing Black men, has never been more charged, Hymn offers something rare: a portrait of male friendship that is tender, funny and utterly without apology. Set against a background of R&B rhythms, boxing and rounds of scotch, Hymn stars Jason Delane (Safe Harbor, Bulrusher, Three Sisters After Chekhov at Lower Depth Theatre; One Night in Miami at Rogue Machine) and Chuma Gault (Gem of the Ocean at A Noise Within, The Gun Show at Moving Arts) as “Benny” and “Gill.” The two men meet at a funeral; Gill knew the deceased, Benny did not. Soon they, and their families, have become close.

“I wanted to explore the often unseen nuance of a relationship between straight men—the insecurity, fussiness, vanity, fun and affection that I’ve seen between my male friends,” Chakrabarti explained in an interview. “I learned about sympathetic resonance, which is when a tuning fork vibrates because it feels the vibration of another tuning fork without ever touching it. I thought wow, what a beautiful idea. You have these two characters who can tune into each other and sing each other’s tune. Music and men.”

Hymn premiered in London at the Almeida Theatre, where the UK Guardian called it “a rich and moving ode to male friendship” and “hugely enjoyable.”

The creative team for this production includes scenic designer Stephanie Kerley Schwartz, lighting designer Donny Jackson, sound designer Alma Reyes-Thomas, Costume Designer Wendell C. Carmichael, properties designer Jenine Macdonald, choreographer Toran Xavier Moore, and dialect coach Paul Wagar. The stage manager is Jenny Nwene. Hymn is produced by Sally Essex-Lopresti for Odyssey Theatre Ensemble and Drina Durazo for Lower Depth Theatre.

Founded in 1969 by Ron Sossi, a pioneer in the intimate theater movement who remained at the company’s helm for 56 years until his death last year at the age of 85, the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble is one of Los Angeles’ most adventurous companies, offering world-class live theater experiences in its three-theater complex.

That spirit finds a natural partner in Lower Depth Theatre, a dynamic, BIPOC-led company dedicated to producing powerful stories that reflect the diverse cultural, racial and gender experiences of the African Diaspora and beyond. Driven by excellence, risk-taking, and community-building, Lower Depth believes in the indelible power of theater to disrupt narratives, reveal truth, and heal connections — within ourselves and with each other.

Performances of Hymn take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. from May 2 through June 14, with one additional performance on Wednesday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Prior to opening, there will be three previews on Wednesday, April 29; Thursday, April 30; and Friday, May 1, each at 8 p.m. Tickets to all performances are $35, except for the previews which are $20. A $3 fee will be added to each ticket purchased with a credit card. Discounts are available for students and seniors.