Video: Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas Sing in First Trailer for POWER BALLAD





The official trailer has been released for Power Ballad, the new musical comedy film starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas. The movie will hold its North American premiere at SXSW on Saturday, March 14, before opening nationwide in theaters on June 5 from Lionsgate.

Power Ballad tells the story of a past-his-prime wedding singer Rick (Rudd), who crosses paths with a fading boyband star, Danny (Jonas), during a gig. After the two bond over music and a late-night jam session, Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into a hit that reignites his career and Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves, even if it means risking everything he cares about.

The movie is directed by John Carney (of Once and Sing Street fame), who co-wrote the screenplay with Peter McDonald, who also stars. The cast also includes Havana Rose Liu, Marcella Plunkett, and Jack Reynor.

Rudd's recent credits include Season 3 of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, Death of a Unicorn, and Anaconda. Onstage, he appeared in the Broadway productions of The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Twelfth Night, Three Days of Rain, and Grace.

Jonas began his career on stage at the age of eight, booking his first gig as Tiny Tim in an off-Broadway production of A Christmas Carol in 2000 at Madison Square Garden. He went on to perform in theatrical productions of Annie Get Your Gun (2001), Beauty and the Beast (2002), Les Misérables (2003), The Sound of Music (2003), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (2012), The Last Five Years (2025), and more.

Photo Credit: David Cleary/Lionsgate