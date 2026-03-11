DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL to Return to the Kirk Douglas Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Center Theatre Group, as part of CTG:FWD, will present the return of TWTheatricals’ New York Times Critic’s Pick, Dog Man: The Musical based on the worldwide best-selling book series by Dav Pilkey. Dog Man: The Musical will be presented on September 12 to October 18, 2026 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City.

Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming production based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. Dog Man was an instant bestseller, and now has more than 50 million copies in print to date and translations available in 42 languages.

Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they’re in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be?

With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder?

And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey’s beloved characters.

The show is written by Kevin Del Aguila and Brad Alexander, who collaborated on the Emmy-winning series Peg + Cat on PBS, TWTheatricals’ Click, Clack, Moo, and Clifford The Big Red Dog on PBS and Amazon. Jen Wineman directs and choreographs.