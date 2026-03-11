EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI Named 2026 Billboard Women of the Year

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, and REI AMI of KPop Demon Hunters will receive the 2026 Women of the Year Award at the Women in Music event taking place on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles from Billboard.

Hosted by Keke Palmer, the star-studded evening will honor influential artists and cultural leaders with performances, awards, and tributes. The full list of performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can watch Billboard Women in Music 2026 presented by Sonesta International Hotels live on Billboard.com or Billboard YouTube Channel.

The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has made history by reaching #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming a rare soundtrack to conquer both the albums and singles charts simultaneously.

Its signature anthem, “Golden,” recently made headlines by winning the first-ever Grammy Award for a K-Pop act for the film's fictional group HUNTR/X (sung by EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, and REI AMI). It also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and has been nominated for an Academy Award in the same category.

The song held the #1 spot on the Billboard Global 200 for 18 weeks, tied for the longest run at #1 for any song released since the chart debuted and reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks, becoming the first ever #1 by a female K-Pop act and the longest running #1 by a female group of the century. With nearly 15 billion global streams across all platforms, KPop Demon Hunters is the most-streamed soundtrack of the decade.

Previously announced honorees include Ella Langley, who will receive the Powerhouse Award; Kehlani, who will receive the Impact Award; Laufey, who will receive the Innovator Award; Mariah the Scientist, who will receive the Rising Star Award presented by Honda Stage; Tate McRae, who will receive the Hitmaker Award; Teyana Taylor, who will receive the Visionary Award; Thalia, who will receive the Icon Award and Zara Larsson, who will receive the Breakthrough Award.

Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award has become one of the music industry’s highest honors. Past recipients include Doechii, Karol G, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.