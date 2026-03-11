Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Reveals 2025 Season Award Finalists

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has revealed the Finalists for its 2025 Season Awards honoring significant achievements in each of the Circle’s season award categories. This list of Season Award Finalists follows LADCC’s previously announced list of 2025 Special Achievement Award Honorees.

During the 2025 theatre season, LADCC voting members attended 367 productions eligible for consideration in 17 award categories. From 561 initial member nominations, members voted to select the following 98 Finalists from 30 shows presented by 19 theatre companies from the greater Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties.

Award recipients will be revealed in an upcoming announcement in connection with a live Reception Event for the theatre community.

The LADCC Awards cycle will conclude with selection and announcement of season award Recipients, followed by an Awards Reception event celebrating Recipients, Finalists, Special Honorees and the entire theatre community on April 13 at the William Turner Gallery.

Best Production

anthropology; Rogue Machine Theatre

Bacon; Rogue Machine Theatre

Cambodian Rock Band; East West Players

Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre

Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre

Hello My Name is…; Moving Arts

Here There Are Blueberries; Tectonic Theatre Project at The Wallis

Life of Pi; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre

Old Friends; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre

Sleeping Giant; The Road Theatre Company

Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Suffs; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

McCulloh Revival (25+ Years)

Bat Boy: The Musical; Open Fist Theatre Company

Into the Woods; Wisteria Theater

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone; A Noise Within

The Fantasticks; Ruskin Group Theatre

Direction

Guillermo Cienfuegos; Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre

John Perrin Flynn; anthropology; Rogue Machine Theatre

Casey Nicholaw; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Steven Robman; Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre

Chay Yew; Cambodian Rock Band; East West Players

Lead Performance

Hugo Armstrong; Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre

Lesley Fera; Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre

Alexandra Hellquist; anthropology; Rogue Machine Theatre

Tavis Kordell; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Matt Loehr; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Kasey Mahaffey; One Man, Two Guv’nors; A Noise Within

Ann Noble; Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre

Ben Raanan; Bat Boy: The Musical; Open Fist Theatre Company

Kacie Rogers; Furlough’s Paradise; Geffen Playhouse

DeWanda Wise; Furlough’s Paradise; Geffen Playhouse

Featured Performance

Kelsey Angel Baehrens; Cambodian Rock Band; East West Players

Ron Bottitta; Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre

JD Cullum; Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre

Kaia Gerber; Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre

Juliane Godfrey; The Wedding Singer; The Colony Theatre

Edward Juvier; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Kaylee Kaneshiro; anthropology; Rogue Machine Theatre

Tim Liu; Cambodian Rock Band; East West Players

Julia Manis; anthropology; Rogue Machine Theatre

Alex Morris; Joe Turner’s Come and Gone; A Noise Within

Solo Performance

Robert Bailey; In Some Dark Valley; Moving Arts

Julia Masli; ha ha ha ha ha ha ha; Pasadena Playhouse

Manuel Oliver; Guac; Center Theatre Group: Kirk Douglas Theatre

Roxana Ortega; Am I Roxie?; Geffen Playhouse

Ensemble

anthropology; Rogue Machine Theatre

Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre

Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre

Hello My Name is…; Moving Arts

Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Writing (Original)

Will Arbery; Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre

Amy Dellagiarino; Hello My Name is…; Moving Arts

Lauren Gunderson; anthropology; Rogue Machine Theatre

Roger Q. Mason; Hide & Hide; Skylight Theatre

Writing (Adaptation)

Lolita Chakrabarti; Life of Pi; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre

John Farmanesh-Bocca; Lear Redux; Odyssey Theatre Ensemble / The New American Theatre / Not Man Apart

John Anthony Loffredo; Frou-Frou: A Menagerie of Sorts; Boston Court Pasadena

Matthew Lopez & Amber Ruffin; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Score / Music & Lyrics

Imogen Heap; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Andrew T. Mackay; Life of Pi; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Shaina Taub; Suffs; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Music Direction

Mark Binns; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Annbrit duChateau; Old Friends; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre

Dani Lee Hutch; Suffs; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Jane Lui/Matthew MacNelly; Cambodian Rock Band; East West Players

Choreography

Michelle Elkin; The Wedding Singer; The Colony Theatre

Mayte Natalio; Suffs; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Casey Nicholaw; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Indira Tyler; One Man, Two Guv’nors; A Noise Within

Scarlet Wilderink; Life of Pi; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre

Set Design

Tim Hatley; Life of Pi; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre

Christine Jones; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Mark Mendelson; Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre

Mark Mendelson; Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre

Tesshi Nakagawa; The Night of the Iguana; Boston Court Pasadena

Stephanie Kerley Schwartz; anthropology; Rogue Machine Theatre

Lighting Design

Neil Austin; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Pablo Santiago; Furlough’s Paradise; Geffen Playhouse

Anna Watson; Paranormal Activity; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre

Dan Weingarten; Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre

Dan Weingarten; Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre

Costume Design

Gregg Barnes; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Kate Bergh; Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre

Angela Balogh Calin; One Man, Two Guv’nors; A Noise Within

Christine Cover Ferro; Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre

Nikiya Mathis (Hair and Wig); Jaja's African Hair Braiding; Center Theatre Group: Mark Taper Forum

Sound Design

Carolyn Downing; Life of Pi; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre

Gareth Fry; Paranormal Activity; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre

David B. Marling; Sleeping Giant; The Road Theatre Company

Christopher Moscatiello; anthropology; Rogue Machine Theatre

Christopher Moscatiello; Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre

Visual Effects Design

Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes (Puppetry); Life of Pi; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre

Fritz Davis and Michelle Hanzelova Bierbauer; anthropology; Rogue Machine Theatre

Chris Fisher and Jamie Harrison (Illusions); Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Andrzej Goulding (Video Design); Life of Pi; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre

Finn Ross and Ash J. Woodward (Projections); Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Finalist Totals by Production

Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre – 11 nominations

Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre – 11 nominations

anthropology; Rogue Machine Theatre – 10 nominations

Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre – 10 nominations

Life of Pi; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre – 8 nominations

Cambodian Rock Band; East West Players – 5 nominations

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre – 5 nominations

Suffs; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre – 4 nominations

Furlough’s Paradise; Geffen Playhouse – 3 nominations

Hello My Name is…; Moving Arts – 3 nominations

One Man, Two Guv’nors; A Noise Within – 3 nominations

Bat Boy: The Musical; Open Fist Theatre Company – 2 nominations

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone; A Noise Within – 2 nominations

Old Friends; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre – 2 nominations

Paranormal Activity; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre – 2 nominations

Sleeping Giant; The Road Theatre Company – 2 nominations

The Wedding Singer; The Colony Theatre – 2 nominations

Am I Roxie?; Geffen Playhouse – 1 nomination

Bacon; Rogue Machine Theatre – 1 nomination

Frou-Frou: A Menagerie of Sorts; Boston Court Pasadena – 1 nomination

Guac; Center Theatre Group: Kirk Douglas Theatre – 1 nomination

ha ha ha ha ha ha ha; Pasadena Playhouse – 1 nomination

Here There Are Blueberries; Tectonic Theatre Project at The Wallis – 1 nomination

Hide & Hide; Skylight Theatre – 1 nomination

In Some Dark Valley; Moving Arts – 1 nomination

Into the Woods; Wisteria Theater – 1 nomination

Jaja's African Hair Braiding; Center Theatre Group: Mark Taper Forum – 1 nomination

Lear Redux; Odyssey Theatre Ensemble/The New American Theatre/Not Man Apart – 1 nomination

The Fantasticks; Ruskin Group Theatre – 1 nomination

The Night of the Iguana; Boston Court Pasadena – 1 nomination

Finalist Totals by Presenting Companies

Rogue Machine Theatre – 32 nominations

Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre – 20 nominations

Center Theatre Group – 14 nominations

A Noise Within – 5 nominations

East West Players – 5 nominations

Geffen Playhouse – 4 nominations

Moving Arts – 4 nominations

Boston Court Pasadena – 2 nominations

Open Fist Theatre Company – 2 nominations

The Colony Theatre – 2 nominations

The Road Theatre Company – 2 nominations

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble/The New American Theatre/Not Man Apart – 1 nomination

Pasadena Playhouse – 1 nomination

Ruskin Group Theatre – 1 nomination

Skylight Theatre – 1 nomination

Tectonic Theatre Project at The Wallis – 1 nomination

Wisteria Theater – 1 nomination