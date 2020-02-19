Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of PARTY OF FIVE on FREEFORM - Wednesday, March 4, 2020
March 4 (8:30-10:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #1010 - "Diaspora" - SEASON FINALE
Val makes a surprising request, with lasting repercussions. Ella surprises Beto in Mexico, and her presence brings forward unexpected truths. Lucia goes out of her comfort zone. Emilio leans on Natalia when the family's social worker comes back.
The reimagining of the beloved series will follow the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico.
In a new iteration by original series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, this beloved story of a young family bound by adversity will be retold through the lens of current-day themes and cultural conversations.
The series stars Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Acosta, Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta, Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta. Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola star as the Acosta parents, Javier and Gloria.
