Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of GROWN-ISH on FREEFORM - Thursday, March 5, 2020
March 5 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST) - Episode #3008 - "Age Ain't Nothing But A Number" - SPRING FINALE
Zoey's twenty-first birthday celebration takes an unexpected turn when she makes a big decision regarding her future. Meanwhile, Doug learns that he's the reason Jazz is distracted from track.
A contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey - Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter - as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.
Yara is joined by "black-ish"'s Deon Cole (Charlie) who portrays Charlie, Dre's eccentric and unpredictable co-worker at Stevens & Lido. Zoey runs into Charlie during college orientation where she learns that he moonlights as an adjunct marketing professor. Arlook will portray Miriam, a freshman know-it-all at Southern California University with a no-holds-barred attitude.
Parnell will portray the dean of Southern California University, and Jackson will portray a socially conscious sophomore at Southern California University.
